Anton du Beke has revealed that he's gifted his Strictly Come Dancing co-star Emma Barton a copy of his new romantic novel, Moonlight Over Mayfair. Taking to Instagram, the professional dancer shared a sweet photo of the EastEnders actress reading a hardback copy of his book as she sprawled out on the rehearsal studio floor, and added the caption: "She just can't put it down! #moonlightovermayfair #newnovel #xmaspresent."

Fans thought it was lovely that Anton, 53, had given Emma, 42, such a thoughtful gift. Beneath the snap, one wrote: "So sweet!" Another added: "Lucky Emma!" Others were simply excited to get their hands on Anton's new adventure. One exclaimed: "OMG have heard it's so good! Can't wait to read mine – it's under the Christmas tree!"

Set in London in 1937, a blurb for the Strictly professional's new book wonderfully sets the scene. It reads: "With a new king in place, tensions are rising in London and across Europe. Shaken by the Great Depression and with talk of another war coming, the Buckingham Hotel is trying to regain some stability. Upstairs, Vivienne Edgerton is desperate to do something worthwhile with her time and her stepfather's money, rather than spending it on frivolity and debauchery - but will this land her in even more trouble?

"And downstairs, chambermaid Nancy Nettleton is finally starting to feel more settled at the Buckingham, and hopes her brother will soon call London home, too. But she misses the man she loves, demonstration dancer Raymond de Guise, who is noticeably absent from the Grand Ballroom dance floor.

"The staff and guests of the Buckingham soon discover that in a hotel full of secrets, there's always someone listening…"

This isn't the first time that Anton has penned a novel. In October 2018, the doting dad released his debut book, One Enchanted Evening, which met excellent reviews and was also set in the dazzling Buckingham hotel.

