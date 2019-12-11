Giovanni Pernice enjoyed a sweet date night with his girlfriend Ashley Roberts on Tuesday evening, when the two attended a festive Michael Buble concert in London. The professional Strictly dancer shared a series of videos from the evening, but by far the sweetest was one of himself and Ashley cuddling up as they sang along to Michael's cover of White Christmas. Ashley also shared videos of the evening, and reposted her boyfriend's adorable video of the pair singing. Couple goals!

In January, The Pussycat Dolls star spoke frankly about her blossoming romance with the Strictly star, confirming to Weekend magazine that she was "seeing" Giovanni. Ashley said: "It’s just starting now! This is when it’s starting, but it’s still early days!" Ashley then confirmed: "Yes we are seeing each other. And now the show is done we can spend a bit more time together. We’re getting to know each other, and it’s nice." Ashley refused to be pressed about when their relationship first began. During Strictly's live tour in 2018, the pair were seen cuddling up to one another backstage.

The pair snuggled up on their cute date night

Before Ashley's confession, Giovanni himself confirmed the rumours that he was dating the famous singer during an appearance on Lorraine. Chatting about his upcoming tour, Lorraine asked the professional dancer about Ashley, and Giovanni replied: "We have yes [been on holiday]. We spent time together yes." Lorraine then wished him good luck with his relationship, to which he sweetly replied: "Thank you, thank you."

Since these comments, the couple have become stronger than ever and now often post about their sweet relationship. It was in October that Ashley officially confirmed that Giovanni was her boyfriend, uploading a photo of herself and Giovanni to Instagram with the caption: "Mio fidanzato. Aka my boyfriend. #happynationboyfriendday #hecute #amoremio."

