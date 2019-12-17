On Monday, Aljaz Skorjanec jetted off to Slovenia to spend the festive season with his family, and not only did wife Janette Manrara travel with him, but the pair shared videos of their journey and arrival with their fans. Once the couple landed safely, they headed off to Aljaz's family home and tucked into dinner. Aljaz even treated his fans to a rare glimpse of his dad – who looks just like him! At around midday on Monday, the Strictly star posted a photo of a plane that he and his wife were about to board, adding the caption: "Homebound."

Just hours later, the 29-year-old shared a video of his family enjoying dinner – and even his little niece Zala was there! The tot, who Aljaz and Janette often gush about on social media, was sat at the head of the table in her baby chair while Aljaz's sister Lara fed her pasta. But the star of the show had to be the massive bowl of pasta situated conveniently in the middle of the table. Aljaz could be heard saying "home sweet home" as he panned the camera around to his father.

Aljaz's dad could be seen in his Instagram video

Janette, 36, also shared a series of videos of her and her husband's journey. First of all, the talented Strictly star uploaded a video of Aljaz walking through the duty free section of the airport, decked out in some snug winter clothes. Janette said: "There he is. We are at the airport. Heading to Solvenia today! We're going to see little Zala. Yes, much needed."

She soon added another video to her Instagram stories, this time of the happy couple messing around with the social media channel's face filters as they waited to board their plane. Janette then asked her husband: "Are you excited to see Zala?" to which he replied: "Can’t wait." Janette added: "Literally [just] hours."

