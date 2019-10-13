Louise Redknapp talks pain following divorce from Jamie Redknapp in rare interview The former Strictly star split up from Jamie in 2017 after 19 years of marriage

Louise Redknapp gave a rare insight into her personal life over the weekend as she candidly opened up about her divorce from footballer Jamie Redknapp. The former Strictly Come Dancing star was appearing on BBC Radio 2's Good Morning Sunday show to talk about her new single Not The Same, and said: "You don't walk away from a divorce and not feel any pain. But I've been given the chance to throw my passion into something I love." Louise recently released her new album, Heavy Love, and her latest single came out on Friday. It has gone down a treat with her fans who have been quick to praise the singer on her comeback album. Touched by all the support she's been receiving, Louise thanked her fans on Instagram, writing: "You guys are the best!"

Louise Redknapp and Jamie announced their split in 2017

Since their separation in 2017, Louise and Jamie have remained on good terms and recently reunited at their former marital home to celebrate their oldest son Charley's 15th birthday in July. The pair – who also share ten-year-old son Beau – live nearby and co-parent their two children. The former couple shocked their fans when they announced their split after 19 years of marriage. Louise opened up about their breakup for the first time earlier in the year while appearing on Jamie Theakston's Heart breakfast show. She admitted that it had been "really tough," but that the pair have remained best friends. She said: "Yeah, it’s been really tough, but I mean, you know, he's my best friend. It's been really tough but things happen and yeah, I saw him yesterday and it was all good. We had school meetings and stuff, like you do, so all good."

Louise is now re-launching her music career

There is no doubt that Louise and Jamie are doting parents, and the Eternal singer previously opened up about motherhood during an interview with HELLO!. Talking about their oldest son, she said: "He's nearly as big as his dad with size nine shoes, so he's turning into a man before my very eyes. He's becoming very interested in fashion and trends in a fun way, he's finding his feet and showing lots of interest in girls. He's becoming really his own person, which is lovely and great to see."

