Rachel Riley has been loving her very first Christmas as a new mum to her baby daughter, Maven, and shared a snap of her adorable newborn baby, confirmed that little Maven had celebrated her first Christmas, was celebrating 'Chanukah', and was due to celebrate Russian New Years! Posting on Instagram, she wrote: "1st Christmas down, 8 nights of Chanukah down, now on to Russian New Years for this little party animal! My thoughts with those in New York and London who’ve had those celebrations marred. Hate will never win. Love to all this week, here’s to a brighter future."

Maven will celebrate Russian New Year

In the photo, Rachel looked happy and fresh faced while smiling at the camera, while little Maven was wide awake and looking into the distance while holding a sign which read: "Today I am two weeks old." Replying to the post, one person wrote: "I love this sentiment. Thank you and festive cheer to you all." Another added: "What a lucky little girl, celebrating diverse and family celebrations. You are right, hate will never win."

READ: Celebrity babies of 2019: Duchess Meghan, Rachel Riley, Gemma Atkinson and more

Rachel welcomed baby Maven in December

The Countdown presenter previously shared a jokey snap of Maven inundated with Manchester United gifts, and wrote: "As a parent it’s important your kids make their own choices in life, no pressure, she can support whichever football team she likes... so long as she picks a red one that plays in Manchester. Huge thanks to our friends and @manchesterunited family for all these amazing gifts! Such a lucky girl (and very happy Mum!)."

READ: Rachel Riley shows off new baby daughter's holiday gift haul in hilarious photo

Rachel welcomed Maven with her partner, Pasha Kovalev, on Sunday 15 December. Sharing a snap of herself with Pasha and their baby daughter, she wrote: "Two weeks after we were expecting her this little one finally made an appearance! Miss Maven (one who understands) Aria (lioness) Riley Kovaleva arrived on Sunday morning weighing in at 7lbs 4.After keeping us waiting she came so quickly we didn’t have a chance to get to the hospital and was born in our bathroom with our amazing doula and wonderful St Mary’s midwives rushing over to be with us in the nick of time! She’s absolutely perfect and Pasha and I are in newborn bliss. Couldn’t be more in love."