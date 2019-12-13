Catherine Zeta-Jones treated her followers to a special wake-up call on Friday. The A-List actress shared a sultry selfie from her bed during a first-class Emirates flight home from her trip to India with husband Michael Douglas. The 50-year-old looked extremely comfortable during her long-haul flight, wrapped up in pristine white sheets. If her comfy bed wasn't enough to evoke a bit of the green-eyed monster, Catherine revealed that she was going to enjoy a shower during her flight also. Captioning the Instagram image, she said: "Going to be taking a shower at 42 thousand feet on Emirates airlines today. Keep you posted."

Catherine enjoyed a first-class experience on her flight home from India

The Darling Buds of May star received an outpouring of compliments from her followers, with one commenting: "You are the most beautiful woman I have ever seen." Another simply added: "Beautiful", while others offered up some sound advice, with one advising: "It’s a weird and wonderful experience... remember to take the body wash in with you from the stand cos the water only works when you lock the door. Enjoy."

Catherine and husband Michael enjoyed a trip to India this week

Earlier this week, the actress paid a heartfelt tribute to her father-in-law Kirk Douglas, in honour of his 103rd birthday. Taking to her Instagram page on Monday to celebrate the landmark occasion, she shared a sweet throwback photo of the pair, and wrote: "This guy on my knee, is 103!!!!! Happy Birthday Pappy!!! I love you with all my heart."

Meanwhile, Catherine's husband Michael also posted his own message, which read: "Happy birthday Dad! You are a living legend and your entire family sends you all the love in their hearts! #KirkDouglas #103." The celebrations come after Michael was nominated for a Golden Globe for best actor in a TV series musical or comedy, for his role as Sandy Kominsky in Netflix's The Kominsky Method.

