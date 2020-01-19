He is one of the nation's most beloved presenters, fronting shows such as This Morning and Dancing on Ice. But away from the TV screen, Phillip Schofield is also a doting husband and shares two daughters with his wife. He married Stephanie Lowe in March 1993, and they have since become proud parents to daughters Molly, 27, and Ruby, 24. Although the 57-year-old presenter tends to keep his private life under the radar, Phillip and his family live happily in a gorgeous home in Oxfordshire.

Phillip's eldest daughter is Molly may not work in television but she did follow her father's footsteps into the entertainment industry by working as an assistant talent manager at James Grant group. The company actually manage her dad Phil and his This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby as well as several other TV presenters. Meanwhile, Phillip's youngest daughter Ruby is a graduate from Leeds Becket university where she achieved a 2:1 in psychology and received a 1st class for her dissertation.

READ: What is Phillip Schofield's net worth?

"I'm very proud of the fact that my daughters keep me very current," the doting dad has previously said of his children. "Both of them have great taste in music and play stuff that I maybe haven't heard before.

WATCH: Meet Holly and Phil's glam squad behind the scenes of This Morning

''I was driving Ruby back to uni [university] and she said, 'You've got to listen to this,'" he added. "Ruby and her mates discovered it just before it broke - Megan Trainor's 'All About That Bass'. 'As we listened to it... I can remember I said, 'oh my God, this is incredible.' And I thank Ruby for introducing me to that, way before anybody else!''

MORE: What is Holly Willoughby's net worth?

Opening up about Molly's work at James Grant, Phillip previously told HELLO! that his daughter helps manage him. Of his children's thoughts on his social media antics, he said: "I don't post anything without their say-so. I check with them, is this okay? But they're fine with it. My eldest daughter is my manager so she's well across it all."

Even though Phillip's family stay out of the spotlight, in 2017, he filmed a TV series with his wife called Schofield's South African Adventure. It was the first time fans had seen the married couple on screen together. Speaking to Christine Lampard on Lorraine about it, Phillip said of his wife: "She worked in television years ago, that was how we met, so she can do it, she just doesn't want to these days."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.