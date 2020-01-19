Dame Barbara Windsor's Alzheimer’s disease has worsened over the last few months, her husband Scott Mitchell has revealed. Speaking to the Sunday Mirror, the 56-year-old admitted that his wife's health has unfortunately deteriorated. Scott, who married Barbara in 2000, said: "Constantly, she does not realise where we are, even in the house. She will ask me, 'When are we going home?' Sometimes she will ask me about people who have already passed away, as if they are still here. That is something she does regularly about her own parents. It is a very difficult one. Barbara will often say to me: 'Do you know how to get in touch with my mum? I'd like to have a chat with her. I haven't seen her for ages, I need to see her.'"

Her husband revealed that Barbara has periods of intense confusion

However, despite this sad turn of events, Scott confirmed that he and his wife often enjoy each other's company. The former actor said: "'The lovely thing is, she’s still got that lovely sense of fun within her. She still loves to sit there and giggle. I make her laugh, she makes me laugh."

MORE: EastEnders to pay incredible tribute to Barbara Windsor with new storyline

EastEnders star Barbara, who was made a Dame in 2016, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2014 and went public with the news in 2018. She recorded a Christmas message last year which was broadcast on ITV's Good Morning Britain. In the short clip, the actress said: "Merry Christmas and a happy new year to all the viewers and everyone at Good Morning Britain from us and everyone at The Alzheimer's Society."

Scott married Barbara in 2000

READ: Christopher Biggins reveals 'saddest thing' about Dame Barbara Windsor's dementia struggle

The actress made her film debut in The Belles of St Trinian's, and went on to earn a Tony nomination for the Broadway show, Oh, What a Lovely War! in 1964. That same year, she started her run in a series of Carry On films, including Carry On Doctor and Carry On Camping. However, she is probably best known for playing iconic Queen Vic landlady Peggy Mitchell in the East End soap from 1994 until 2010, returning between 2013 and 2016.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.