Gwyneth Paltrow shares photos with rarely-seen daughter Apple, 19, and son Moses, 17, during Mexico holiday

Gwyneth Paltrow delighted fans this week when she shared a series of precious snaps with her rarely-seen children, Apple, 19, and Moses, 17, during their trip to Mexico.

In the series of images, the Hollywood star's daughter proved that the apple really doesn't fall far from the tree.

© Instagram Gwyneth Paltrow with her mini-me daughter Apple Martin

One of the photos saw the mother-and daughter duo pose against a beautiful backdrop of the sea at sunset while another Apple look very much like iconic French actress Brigitte Bardot.

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Apple looks like Brigitte Bardot a little! What a beautiful family, and I love [Mexico], my old home." Another remarked: "Apple is a Bridget Bardot twin!"

Some were quick to point out that Apple - who is currently studying at Vanderbilt University - looks very much like her father, Coldplay musician Chris Martin. "And her father's twin," said one, while another added: "She looks like her father with her grandmothers eyes. Beautiful." Another post read: "Apple is the perfect mix of Margot Tenenbaum & Chris Martin."

© Instagram Many remarked how much Apple looks like French actress Brigitte Bardot

Gwyneth shares both her children with ex-husband Chris Martin, whom she was married to from 2003 to 2016, and in 2018, the actress tied the knot with Brad Falchuk, who is a dad to his own children, Isabella and Brody.

Last month, the 51-year-old star opened up to People about Apple and how much she is loving student life. "I mean, she's just so much fun to be with," explained Gwyneth. "It's so wonderful having a daughter because you have this amazing best friend and we like to do the same stuff, and she's so funny and she's so smart. It's amazing."

The actress added: "My children are similar in the ways that they're both incredibly sensitive and empathetic. They really can feel people's stuff very permeable in that way.

© Instagram Apple with her little brother Moses Martin

"They're both tall and they both have very interesting ways of seeing the world, and they're different in the ways that they are. My daughter's very much of an extrovert. My son is an introvert. They like to do very different things, but then I don't know, then they both love to snowboard and they both love music, and they love their friends."

In 2020, during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Gwyneth discussed co-parenting with her ex Chris, and said: "We have this idea that just because we break up we can't love the things about the person anymore that we loved and that's not true."

WATCH: A look at celebrities with their children

She added: "It's like you're ending a marriage but you're still in a family. That's how it will be forever. "Some days it's not as good as it looks. We also have good days and bad days, but I think it's driving towards the same purpose of unity and love and what's best for [our kids]."

The mum-of-two explained: "No matter what you think, how you think you were wronged or how bad you perceive the other person's actions, or whatever the case may be.

"If you are brave enough to take responsibility for your half and really look at your own garbage and your own trauma and how it's presenting in the world and in your relationship, then there really is somewhere to go and something to learn and something to heal."