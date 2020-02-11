Paddy McGuinness’ wife reveals youngest daughter has also been diagnosed with autism in moving post Christine, who is married to the Take Me Out host, shared the news on Twitter

Paddy McGuinness’ wife, Christine, has revealed that their youngest daughter Felicity has been diagnosed with autism. Paddy and Christine's oldest two children, twins Leo and Penelope, also have autism and were diagnosed three years ago. The mother-of-three shared a moving poem that she had written to her beloved children, which she shared with her followers on Tuesday.

Firstly, the doting mum tweeted about the diagnoses, saying: "Recently our youngest daughter Felicity was also diagnosed with autism, three years after our twins Leo and Penelope were diagnosed. We are here to love and support our three extra-special children and I thank god every day these babies are mine. Proudest mummy."

Recently our youngest daughter Felicity was also diagnosed with autism, three years after our twins Leo and Penelope were diagnosed. We are here to love and support our three extra special children and I thank god every day these babies are mine. Proudest mummy ❤️❤️❤️

Christine spoke about her daughter on Twitter

Beneath the sweet caption she shared the poem. It read: "I am so proud to be your mummy, you are everything to me. I will never try and change you, you are perfect as you are. Mummy is going to change the world, to understand her superstars. You are sensitive, you are strong and you have such a special bond. You are funny and talented, cheeky and sweet, you love all your toys to be kept extra neat. Shining brighter than the stars above. You are so special, so wanted and oh so loved. Leo, Penelope and Felicity, you are unaware of the positive impact you have, even on the tough days you always make me laugh. My trio, my babies, my fabulous three. Together we are a strong, proud, unique family. All my love always, Mummy."

Needless to say, Christine's fans were quick to send love and support. One wrote: "All my love. You are amazing and such an inspiration to all us parents of autistic children. Our children are our gifts and our lives and I know however hard life is something we wouldn't change them."

Another added: "The work you and Paddy have done to spread awareness and acceptance of autistic families is amazing! Thank you so much, from one autistic family to another."

