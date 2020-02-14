Caroline Flack returns to Instagram for this sweet reason - and she looks phenomenal The former Love Island host was glowing

Caroline Flack returned to Instagram on Thursday night to spread the love ahead of Valentine's Day. The former Love Island host shared four sweet photos of herself and her beloved French bulldog, and she looked flawless in each. Wearing a bright red lipstick that popped against her bleach blonde hair, Caroline is glowing after her break from the spotlight. The 40-year-old captioned the snap simply with a red heart emoji.

In December, the presenter was arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton at her London home. A police spokesperson shared a statement with Metro at the time which read: "Caroline Flack of Islington was charged on Friday, 13 December with assault by beating. She will appear on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 23 December. This follows an incident at approximately 05:25hrs on Thursday, 12 December after reports of a man assaulted. He was not seriously injured."

Caroline shared the photo on Instagram

Since then, Caroline has kept quiet on social media, only breaking her silence on a couple of occasions. Later in December, she voiced her support for ITV's decision to hire her good friend Laura Whitmore to host Love Island in her absence, writing on Instagram: "I'm glad it's Laura... She loves the show as much as I do. Again... thank you for your continuous messages of support... it's a really rough time... but I'm doing all I can to keep my head above water and sort this all out..."

Once again in January, Caroline broke her social media silence to wish the Love Island team the best of luck for the new winter show. "Massive good luck to Laura, Iain [Stirling] and the team for tonight's launch show… the first one always the best one, Caroline x [sic]," she wrote on Instagram Stories. The star spent Christmas in Los Angeles in a bid to escape the media frenzy surrounding her at home in the UK, however, she has since returned to the capital.

