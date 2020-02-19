Bass player Martin Kemp has opened up about the chances of his group Spandau Ballet getting back together. Speaking to his DJ son Roman on Tuesday ahead of the BRIT Awards, the Gold hitmaker said that there were no plans for a reunion – however, he didn't rule it out, either. In the interview, which was published by Mail Online, the 58-year-old revealed: "Obviously I would love to make a reunion happen, we have all been vocal that we would love to make it happen and bring the band together again. Spandau Ballet is on ice for now. I can't say what will happen in the future."

The group, which consisted of Martin and his guitarist brother Gary Kemp as well as saxophonist Steve Norman, drummer John Keeble, and frontman Tony Hadley, formed in 1979 and had a string of hits in the 1980s, selling 25 million albums worldwide. While the dad-of-two insisted that: "There's no drama," he also said he isn't in regular touch with his former bandmates, saying: "We haven't spoken in a while, I haven't spoken to the rest of the group in a while, so I don't know what will happen in the future."

In 1999, Tony, John and Steve fought a legal battle with Gary, the group's chief songwriter, over royalties, which they lost. However, there appeared to be no hard feelings sixteen years later, when the band embarked on a world tour. Tony left the band in 2017, though, and was briefly replaced a year later by 31-year-old singer Ross William Wild. After Ross quit, Martin declared that the band wouldn't perform together again unless Tony came back.

Martin is married to another 1980s icon, Shirlie Holliman, a former Wham! backing singer who appeared in the music video for Last Christmas and formed the duo Pepsi & Shirlie with her friend and colleague Helen "Pepsi" DeMaque. The couple tied the knot in 1988 and went on to have two children: I'm a Celebrity star Roman, 27, and 30-year-old daughter Harley, who is a photographer.

