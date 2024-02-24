Janette Manrara shares sweet photo of baby Lrya Rose in adorable outfit

Janette Manrara has had fans besotted since welcoming her little girl, Lyra Rose back in July last year, and on Saturday, she shared the sweetest photo of her firstborn wearing the sweetest outfit.

Little Lyra never fails to tug on our heartstrings particularly when she's adorably dressed by her doting parents. This time Lyra wore a beige Winnie the Pooh-inspired outfit featuring a knitted bobble hat adorned with two fluffy pom-poms . See the outfit in the video below.

Janette Manrara shares adorable photo of baby Lyra in sweet beige outfit

Captioning the post on Instagram, Janette penned: "Charging points have never been cuter [car emoji]." Lyra could be seen sitting in the front seat of a car mid-charging stop. Not only was there the video but also a sweet snap of the infant who beamed for the camera.

Lyra's padded babygrow featured illustrations of the iconic character Tigger from the A. A. Milne classic. She also donned matching beige trainers and as well as a beige flower dummy strap - so sweet!

Lyra Rose looked so adorable

The outfit was worn by Lyra when she headed out for lunch with her mum Janette, her close friend from Strictly Come Dancing, Nadiya Bychkova, and makeup artist on the show, Summer Dyason.

The group headed to Harry's Dolce Vita, an exclusive restaurant in Knightsbridge.

Janette and Lyra headed out for a girls lunch

Janette matched her daughter and opted for a roll-neck jumper in an elegant camel shade. Meanwhile, Nadiya also looked stunning and certainly got the memo as she too, opted for a roll-neck jumper in a matching shade of cream.

Janette shares Lyra with her adoring husband, Aljaz Skorjanec. The couple welcomed their little girl last year in July. The husband-and-wife duo were extremely open about their journey with IVF but revealed they fell pregnant with Lyra naturally in an exclusive interview with HELLO!.

"We thought IVF was the next best thing for us to do," said Janette, who quit her role as a professional dancer two years ago so she and Aljaž could try for a baby.

"I know that IVF can be really strenuous on a woman’s body and there is no guarantee it will work, so to know that this little miracle just came from a wonderful night we had together is amazing. I think the baby decided to make Mum and Dad panic a bit before saying, 'ok, fine, I’m coming up now.'"

"I was beside myself," said Aljaž. "I feel like I've been thinking and dreaming about that moment for so long. We were preparing for IVF mentally and physically and then it was just a relief to finally have that positive test. I have so much respect for any parent that goes through IVF, not just for what it