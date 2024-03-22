Janette Manrara shares details of lavish family stay at Soho Farmhouse with baby Lyra

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec headed for Soho Farmhouse on Thursday night for a countryside stay with their daughter, Lyra Rose.

The dancing duo shared several photos and videos from the exclusive location, which couldn't look more idyllic. Their gorgeous country lodge, boasted exposed wood beams and a large, snuggly sofa, as well as a glorious balcony overlooking the forest.

On Friday morning, Aljaz shared the most adorable video of Janette stretching on the balcony outside, whilst baby Lyra, who was inside behind a glass door, stood and watched her mum from her wooden cot. See the sweet video in full below.

Aljaz Skorjanec shares adorable video of wife Janette and daughter Lyra's whilst staying at Soho Farmhouse

Janette confessed that the stunning location is: "One of my favourite spots in the whole of the UK."

She explained on her Stories from the inside of her cabin: "We are at our first stop, Soho Farmhouse it's one of my favourite spots in the whole of the UK.

"It's so cozy, so warm, so relaxed, the scenes are beautiful. We're only here for one night though, so just enjoyed it for a second."

Janette shared a photo of the beautiful house they were staying in

Other updates shared by Janette from the sprawling grounds included candid snap of the entire property as the family-of-three arrived. Alongside the image, she penned: "We'll be here for the next 24hrs…[white love heart emoji]."

The gigantic house stood alone in a vast field that was populated by two beautiful swans who sat unbothered, enjoying the fresh air.

Aljaz taught a salsa lesson at Soho Farmhouse

Aljaz took to his stories to reveal that whilst he was there, he taught a salsa masterclass and was pictured on the dancefloor with a microphone in hand.

Despite having to work, Aljaz and Janette will no doubt have enjoyed the slew of unbelievable experiences Soho Farmhouse has to offer. Activities on the grounds include a dip in the 135ft heated pool, a treatment at the spa, or relaxing in a sunken hottub inside their 'Lazy Lake' to name a few.

Not to mention 'Wellness Barn' where the couple could book an ice bath and a range of classes from meditation to Reformer Pilates. The exclusive country retreat is part of the Soho House family, a group of private members clubs in London and across the world.