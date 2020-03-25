Ruth Langsford escaped the confines of her home on Tuesday as she headed out in the sunshine to walk her dog, Maggie. The This Morning star lives in Surrey with husband Eamonn Holmes, and their son Jack. Addressing fans on Twitter in a short video while out for a stroll, Ruth shared some words of positivity. "Morning, hope you're well. Staying well," the 60-year-old began. "I've managed to get out for a walk with Maggie. It's an absolutely beautiful day, just the two of us taking in some fresh air. Trying to appreciate nature. Anyway, hope you're ok. Stay well."

VIDEO: Ruth Langsford heads out for a walk with her dog Maggie during lockdown

Ruth's little update comes days after she moved her followers to tears with a sweet Mother's Day video. The Loose Women star uploaded an emotional clip showing her outside her mum's window, with the pair sweetly embracing through the pane of glass. "Happy Mother's Day," Ruth can be heard saying. "This is rather odd, isn't it?... Awww. We miss you." Alongside the clip, the TV presenter wrote: "Locked down but not forgotten! Happy Mother's Day Mum… love her!"

It wasn't just Ruth's Mother's Day plans that were scuppered; her 60th birthday celebrations were also muted as the country went into self-isolation. Ruth should have been celebrating her landmark birthday on a romantic holiday in Italy with her husband. But the coronavirus pandemic ultimately scuppered those plans. Speaking recently to HELLO! magazine, Eamonn said that instead he hoped to take his wife to a restaurant, coupled with some shopping for the perfect gift.

VIDEO: Ruth Langsford plays a special birthday HELLO! / Goodbye!

Sharing her excitement for the next decade, Ruth told HELLO!: "I can't quite believe I have reached the big 6-0 because when you are in your 20s, you think it's really old. But actually I am quite excited about it. I am very happy in my life, I have got a very happy marriage, a lovely family, I love my work and my career, so everything is going really well."

Her husband proudly added: "Ruth has a lovely attitude to life where she is physically and mentally very strong; she soldiers on through things and she is very no-nonsense. I don't think she will let age defeat her. I just stand back in awe and look at her strength and capabilities. She is an amazing person – I am not half the person she is. She is my great hero and she has got more into her groove as she has got older."