Olly Murs and his girlfriend Amelia prank each other in hilarious self-isolation video - watch The Voice UK judge confirmed his romance on New Year's Day

Olly Murs is among the millions of people remaining indoors during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. And just like everyone else, the Voice UK judge and his girlfriend Amelia Tank are trying to find new things to keep themselves occupied - such as playing harmless pranks on one another! Over the course of the past few days, Olly has been sharing snippets of their fun and games with his fans.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Olly Murs and his girlfriend prank one another

Kicking things off, Olly tried to frighten Amelia by sneaking into their bedroom's ottoman. However, his bodybuilder girlfriend was quick to see what he was up as she walked into the room in a fit of giggles. "MASSIVE FAIL, tried scaring her," the pop star simply wrote in the caption. In a bid to get her own back, she then managed to successfully get him by creeping up behind him in the hallway. "IT'S WAR," Olly warned. Watch the video above to see how everything unfolded.

The former X Factor singer has been dating Amelia since summer 2019, but only confirmed their romance on New Year's Day. Earlier this month, Olly admitted that he was "punching above his weight" during his appearance on Loose Women. "I'm really happy I've got a great girlfriend who's just amazing to me," he began, adding: "I definitely am [punching above my weight], she's a rocket."

Olly is loved up with girlfriend Amelia

Olly met 27-year-old Amelia, a city worker and bodybuilder from Plymouth, through social media back and they instantly hit it off. "We just had an instant connection and I think you do when you find someone you genuinely care about," he explained. "I'm really happy, hopefully she stays with me!"

They first embarked on their relationship in early 2019 before cooling things off. However, they then rekindled their budding romance over the summer. Speaking to The Sun about his new love, Olly previously gushed: "She's just a great person, full of love, she's caring, sensitive, doesn't suffocate me, lets me be me, loves the fact I'm cheeky and flirty and isn't trying to change that." He added: "I love being around her. She's one of my best mates and then she is my lover and girlfriend."

