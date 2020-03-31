Donna Air has announced that she has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday, adding that she has also made a donation to the NHS. Taking to social media, the 40-year-old uploaded a selfie, and in the caption opened up about her symptoms and the fact that she had been able to access a coronavirus test privately, acknowledging that this was a privilege. What's more, the doting mum added that she is "relieved" that she is able to see her daughter, 16-year-old Freya, again.

Donna's full post read: "Hi guys. I hope everyone is managing to stay strong and in relatively good spirits during the lockdown. I just wanted to let you know I developed mild flu like symptoms and started self-isolating 18 days ago, I took a test for some clarity and the results tested positive for Covid19."

Donna shared the post on Instagram

She continued: "Thankfully symptoms improved shortly after and my loved ones are not displaying any signs of the virus. I will continue to follow government guidelines and in the meantime, I am sending masses of love to you all, especially those on the front line.

"I am aware what a privilege it is to be able to access tests privately, so I have donated some to friends working for the @NHS. I feel relieved having consulted my GP who has confirmed it is safe to see my daughter again. Happy to answer questions on symptoms or give info on what I did to boost my immune system when I felt at my worst."

Donna's followers were quick to send their well wishes. Beneath her post, one wrote: "Hoping you get better soon," with another adding: "Glad you are on the mend. Enjoy your mother and daughter time, which is the best cure for this bad situation. Stay safe."