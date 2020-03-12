The Split's Donna Air stuns in a checked dress from Kate Middleton's favourite designer

Donna Air was the epitome of elegance in a monochrome midi dress as she attended the 'MOON Oral Beauty' launch in London on Wednesday evening. Smiling for pictures at the event, The Split star looked stunning in a black and white checked dress which she paired with black pointed-toe shoes. And it appears she may have taken inspiration from the Duchess of Cambridge!

Donna Air looked gorgeous in a checked midi dress from Amanda Wakeley

Donna - who used to date Kate's brother James Middleton - opted for one of the royal's favourite designers, Amanda Wakeley. With two different check prints, a satin cream belt and a blanket skirt, we can totally see Kate stepping out in the design. We've tracked down the £995 frock and it is already flying off the shelves - but we can't say we're surprised considering its ultra-elegant and versatile style.

Checked midi dress, £995, Amanda Wakeley

As she was pictured arriving at the event, Donna could be seen carrying a black leather Chanel bag and added a splash of colour by wrapping up warm in a pale green jacket. The TV presenter, 40, nailed her beauty look with her blonde hair styled in loose waves around her shoulders and a sweep of pink blusher, nude lips and thick lashes.

Duchess Kate has turned to Amanda Wakeley for a number of important occasions over the years, most notably for her first-ever solo engagement. The brunette beauty wowed in a silver-embellished vintage gown from the label to host a private charity dinner at Clarence House in 2011. While she looked entirely at ease as she spoke to attendees, it must have been a pretty last-minute outfit decision since she actually stepped in for her father-in-law Prince Charles.

WATCH: Donna Air speak about joining season two of The Split

Kate is not the only member of the royal family that Amanda counts among her clients. The fashion designer - who launched her line in 1990 - rose to prominence when Princess Diana wore one of her skirt suits to announce her retirement from public life in 1993. Since then, the Duchess of Sussex has also recycled a chic white coat from the label for many different engagements. So Donna's outfit would certainly get the royal seal of approval!

