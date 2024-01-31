North West looks unrecognizable as she shows off incredible talent - see video

Kim Kardashian has had a lot to say about her daughter North's impressive artistic skills, particularly when it comes to special effects makeup. But only now has the 10-year-old given fans a glimpse of her impressive skills.

Taking to TikTok, the daughter of the SKIMS entrepreneur and Kanye West showed off an extravagant makeup look with absolute pride as she exhibited her artistic side.

North's face was bright pink and glittery from the neck upwards, with thick false eyelashes and even pink eyebrows. Her lips were a darker, glittery mauve color. She even managed to contour the incredible pink look, with a sculpted nose and jawline for a completed look.

This isn't the first time North's artistic skills have come into the spotlight, as she made her love of art clear in an interview for i-D magazine. But as Kim recently hyped up her daughter's interest in makeup, this is the first time she has really revealed her makeup talents.

"She's so skilled at special effects makeup," Kim told PEOPLE. "And I love that this is what she is into right now."

© TikTok North West shows off her makeup skills

North also was sure to give her thoughts on her mom's new cosmetics line, SKKN, on their shared TikTok account. She swatched all the shades and even trialled some of the colors.

It's a far cry from 2019 when Kanye banned North from wearing makeup until she was a teenager, where Kim explained that despite it being a "big fight in the household", it was "what's best".

© Instagram Kim regrets letting North wear red lipstick aged five

As well as her love for makeup, North is also a painter with Kim showing off - and defending her daughter's artwork.

Back in 2021 Kim proudly exhibited her daughter's incredible paintings online, which received backlash as people just simply couldn't believe a seven-year-old might be able to paint like that.

Kim responded to the naysayers in 2023, as she told GQ: "I got into it with people on the internet about this."

"Everyone said it was fake. Even I posted a sunset she just did. She's been painting for years, and she loves it, and she has an amazing art teacher. She's talented and it's not the craziest concept. She definitely didn't get it from me, I will say that."