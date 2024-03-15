Kim Kardashian’s 10-year-old daughter North West's insane potential earnings per TikTok video revealed

In the rapidly evolving landscape of social media influence, North West, the 10-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, is setting new benchmarks for potential earnings and follower engagement on TikTok.

With an astonishing increase of 700,000 followers from February to March 2024, North's presence on the platform has become a phenomenon, particularly amidst the anticipation of her debut album, Elementary School Drop Out.

Research spearheaded by the social media marketing mavens at Viralyft, utilizing tools like Social Blade and a specialized TikTok influencer calculator, has meticulously analyzed this surge in popularity and its implications on North's earning capabilities.

As of the latest findings, North's TikTok following has reached a staggering 18.8 million, positioning her to potentially earn up to $30,134.75 per video.

North West is just like her dad Kanye

This revelation came to light following her attendance at Kanye West’s Vultures 2 listening party in Phoenix, where North shared insights into her creative process and the dedication behind her upcoming album.

The year-over-year data presents an even more compelling narrative of North's ascendancy in the digital domain, highlighting a 28% growth in her follower count since March 2023.

© TikTok North West playing basketball

This trajectory not only underscores her burgeoning influence but also delineates the stark contrast in earning potential among young influencers, as evidenced by the comparison with her cousin, 11-year-old Penelope Disick, who reportedly can earn up to $8,683 per TikTok video.

A spokesperson for Viralyft reflected on North's burgeoning career, noting: “North West shows a passion for music and creativity, which is inspired by her dad Kanye West’s musical legacy.

© TikTok North mocks her dad Kanye West

“It’s fascinating to see how much more influential and earning potential North can achieve. With the guidance of mum and mega-influencer Kim Kardashian, who manages her TikTok account, she's already gained a massive platform and income stream at ten years old. It’ll be interesting to see if her followers dramatically increase and what her future earning potential is when her debut album releases.”

North's foray into the public eye has been marked by more than just her social media prowess.

© TikTok North West causes a stir online

Her appearances on Kim Kardashian's Hulu series, The Kardashians, have offered a closer look at a young girl blossoming into a savvy public figure with a keen sense of business acumen.

Kim, in a recent interview with GQ, shared anecdotes of North's entrepreneurial spirit, exemplified by her weekend lemonade stands, where she’s known to charm friends of the family into paying $20 per cup. Kim amusingly recounts, "If she knows you, she will fully scam you. I'll get calls from my friends saying she charged them $20 for a lemonade. She'll grab their $20 and say, 'I don't have any change.'"

North West just released her debut album

Despite the speculative range of North's net worth online, which oscillates between $50 million to $375 million, her financial future is securely anchored by the trust funds established by her parents upon her birth, slated for access when she turns 25.

Coupled with her ventures alongside her mother's businesses and her nascent entrepreneurial inclinations, North is poised to inherit a fortune exceeding $2.2 billion from her parents, should their net worths remain constant.

