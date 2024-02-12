Joe Wicks' pregnant wife Rosie rushed to hospital in emergency dash to have appendix removed

Fitness coach Joe Wicks has revealed that his wife Rosie - who is pregnant with their fourth child - was rushed to hospital last week, just weeks after confirming their pregnancy.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Sunday, Joe, 38, uploaded an image of Rosie's growing baby bump dotted with what appeared to be butterfly stitches. Alongside the snap, he penned: "Rosie had to go into hospital last week to have her appendix out.

© Instagram Joe's wife had her appendix taken out

"She and the baby are all good. She's on the mend now [red heart emoji] #21weeks."

The update comes after Joe and his wife announced Rosie's pregnancy in a heartwarming social media post. Back in January, the doting couple, who tied the knot in 2019, uploaded a family photo in which Rosie was pictured cradling her blossoming bump in a chocolate brown catsuit.

Sharing their joyous baby news with the world, Joe gushed in his caption: "Baby number 4 incoming #20weeks."

Joe and Rosie are already proud parents to three children: daughter Leni, one, daughter Indie, five, and son Marley, three. Last year, Joe and Rosie opted to start homeschooling their eldest daughter for a year during their time in Santa Monica, California.

© Instagram The family will be welcoming a new member

The fitness star told The Times that he wanted to try and have an impact in the States and it suited their lifestyle to take Indie out of school.

"I just love being with my kids," he said. "It's not a permanent thing, but we want to have another year together. I don't want to be someone who isn't present in my children’s life . . . what I try and give my children is stability and love, and I want them to know I'm always there for them."

© Instagram The family temporarily relocated to California

During an exclusive chat with HELLO!, meanwhile, Joe opened up about his methods to remain "calm" and "present" when he's with his family.

Reflecting on his decision to limit tech time, Joe told us: "Having windows where I'm not on the phone has been so powerful for me. I'm doing this where between six pm and eight pm, I turn my phone off and put it away.

"[Instead] I'm playing with the kids, we're kicking the football around the house. And honestly, I'm having [the best] week and it's like the [most] fun two hours of my life."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Joe Wicks' kids are adorable making breakfast with dad

Joe added that the shift away from tech has changed his mindset as well as had an impact on how he interacts with his children. "I'm not rushing to get back to my phone, I don't rush bedtime stories."