Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise have been finding creative ways to keep busy during the lockdown and over the weekend they had fun customising their clothes. The Dawson's Creek actress took to Instagram to share a very rare photo of the pair of them together wearing their new creations, with Katie dressed in a white vest top and a pair of white and blue tie-dye jeans, while Suri was wearing an oversized T-shirt dress which was splattered in pink. Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with many impressed with just how well their tie-dye attempts had turned out. "Very nice, good choice of colours," one wrote, while another commented: "Those turned out great." A third added: "What a fun bonding activity."

Katie Holmes' daughter Suri Cruise is nearly as tall as her mum!

Other fans couldn't believe just how grown-up Suri looked in the photo. While Katie and her daughters' faces weren't visible in the shot, the 14-year-old was nearly as tall as her famous mum. "Oh my goodness Suri looks like a young woman! I'm still picturing her as a pre-teen, beautiful photo," one wrote, while another added: "Aww! So beautiful, twins!" Another commented: "Suri is long-limbed like her mum."

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones shares look inside her wood-panelled library

Suri turned 14 during the lockdown

Suri is certainly growing up quickly! The teen turned 14 in April and celebrated her birthday in lockdown, at home in New York. Katie made sure her daughter had a day to remember and shared a sweet photo of Suri sitting at the table surrounded by presents and wearing a crown made from roses and tied up with cream ribbon. The Hollywood star also got creative with the birthday decorations in the house and made a banner spelling out the words 'happy birthday' from wooden letters hanging on a branch of flowers.

READ: Katy Perry shows off her beautiful garden and swimming pool at home with Orlando Bloom

Katie shares Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise, and recently opened up about her relationship with her only child in an interview with InStyle magazine at the beginning of March. Katie described her daughter's character traits and revealed that she has a very strong personality. "She came out very strong – she's always been a strong personality," the star said. "She'll pick an activity and work her butt off until she's really good at it. Then she's like: 'Ok, I'm going to try the next thing.' She's very focused and a hard worker."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.