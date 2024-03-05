Keith Urban’s big surprise stuns fans: ‘This is the best ever’

Keith Urban's surprise performance at Nashville International Airport (BNA) turned a regular weekend into an unforgettable experience for travelers and staff alike.

This impromptu concert, reported by Simple Flying, was part of the airport's BNA Live program, designed to bring unexpected entertainment to passengers.

Yet, the appearance of a superstar like Keith Urban was something extraordinary, leading one Instagram commenter to humorously speculate, “Wonder how many people missed their flights because of this lol”.

The moment was captured and shared widely on social media, with both Fly Nashville and Keith posting videos of the performance.

Celebrating the release of his new single Messed Up As Me, Keith expressed his excitement about the event on Instagram, saying: "From the baggage claim to a REAL STAGE!!!! Sooooo fun celebrating the release of 'Messed Up As Me' with loads of you in Concourse C yesterday and a massive thank you to everyone at Fly Nashville for helping us pull off the surprise."

This announcement was met with enthusiasm from fans and fellow artists, including Australian pop singer Amy Shark, who exclaimed: “This is the best ever.”

Fans echoed this sentiment, with comments ranging from “I’d miss my flight to watch the whole show without ANY hesitation” to “I think I would have simply passed out if I was walking in an airport and saw this. I wish I was lucky enough to have this happen anywhere near me! so cool!”

Others humorously added, “I would have died! And I would have missed my flight! Lol” and “It made my layover so worth it! Love your humility!!”

Keith's latest single, Messed Up As Me, serves as a prelude to his upcoming twelfth album, exploring the theme of dysfunctional relationships. This forthcoming album follows his 2020 release, The Speed Of Now Pt 1.

Beyond music, Keith recently took to Instagram Stories to laud his wife, Nicole Kidman's performance in Expats, saying: "Watching 'Expats' is surreal because even though I know I'm watching my wife, I'm utterly immersed and completely drawn to this story—emotionally and on other levels I can't explain—she's sooo good. It's crazy @nicolekidman."

Keith and Nicole, who share teenage daughters Faith and Sunday, navigate a transcontinental lifestyle, balancing their careers with family life. Their love story, which began at a G'Day LA event in 2005, quickly blossomed, leading to their marriage a year later.

Recently, their daughters have stepped into the spotlight, taking on roles in Nicole's projects like Big Little Lies and The Undoing.

Nicole shared with News.com.au the resilience and work ethic her daughters displayed while filming in the cold New York winter, a testament to their dedication that was rewarded with speaking roles, a proud moment for the family.

