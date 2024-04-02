Nicole Kidman proves she's aging backwards in head-turning new selfie during star-studded night out

Nicole Kidman has been enjoying some time away from home this week, having swapped Australia for the UK, where her adopted daughter Isabella 'Bella' Cruise lives.

The award-winning actress was pictured in a star-studded selfie posted on Instagram on Monday night, enjoying an evening with her good friend Naomi Watts in London's West End.

The pair went to watch Sarah Snook perform in The Picture of Dorian Gray, and Nicole looked incredibly fresh-faced and youthful as she posed backstage with her famous friends.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Keith Urban brings out Nicole Kidman for surprise Las Vegas appearance

The mother-of-four wore her strawberry blond hair styled in a neat chignon with tendrils of hair framing her face.

She opted for a natural makeup look, and looked effortlessly stylish dressed in an oversized checked blazer.

© Instagram Nicole Kidman joined Naomi Watts to watch Dorian Gray starring Sarah Snook

"Astonishing performance and night at the theatre" Nicole wrote alongside the picture.

Nicole spends the majority of her time in Australia, where she lives with her husband Keith Urban and their daughters Sunday Rose, 14, and Faith Margaret, 12.

Nicole is also mom to adopted children Bella, 31, and Connor, 29, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

© Getty Images Nicole is married to Keith Urban

Nicole has kept her relationship very private with her oldest two children, although Bella follows her on social media and occasionally likes her mom's posts. It's not known whether she will visit Bella while in the UK.

The 31-year-old lives in South London with her husband, Max Parker, who she has been married too since 2015.

Neither Nicole or Tom were present at the wedding, reportedly unable to attend due to work commitments.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's daughter Bella

It was a Scientology wedding, with both Bella and Max - along with Bella's younger brother Connor, 28, following the religion, just like Tom.

Both Bella and Connor have followed in their dad's footsteps practicing Scientology.

The Big Little Lies star was previously asked about her children's decision to follow the church, telling The Sun in 2019: "Motherhood is about the journey. There are going to be incredible peaks and valleys, whether you are an adopting mother or a birth mother. What a child needs is love.

© Instagram Connor has built a life for himself in Florida

"They have made choices to be Scientologists. It’s our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love." Meanwhile, Nicole previously opened up about Bella feeling at home in London while chatting to Vanity Fair.

“Bella lives just outside London,” she said. “You know, she really feels more English. We lived there for Eyes Wide Shut, Mission Impossible, and The Portrait of a Lady. They both had English accents when they were little.”

© Matthew Simmons Nicole with her children Bella and Connor in 2004

The star's only son lives in Florida, and is a deep sea fisherman.

Nicole's youngest two children have grown up out of the spotlight too, but have occasionally made appearances in public with their famous parents. They are also both aspiring actors, having been extras in a number of their mom's shows and films, including Big Little Lies and The Undoing.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.