Lorraine Kelly revealed some upsetting news while hosting her morning show on Monday. The TV star spoke of her sorrow after confirming she would be unable to say goodbye to her late friend, Lynn Faulds Wood, as a result of the coronavirus restrictions. Speaking to Dr Hilary Jones, Lorraine remarked: "I'll tell you what is one of the really heartbreaking things about this whole situation, is you cannot pay your respects to someone when they die. Funerals are restricted.

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly shares her sorrow at missing friend's funeral due to coronavirus restrictions

"It's the funeral today of Lynn Faulds Wood, who, of course, we knew very well and loved very much, and we cannot be there today obviously." She continued: "John Stapleton, her husband, he's going to be talking to us on Thursday with his son, and that is when we will both and the rest of us can actually remember Lynn properly. We're obviously sending the family and everyone all of our love today, it's going be a very, very tough day for them.

"It's tough for anyone when someone has died, and you cannot give them that send off, it's very, very sad." Nodding his head in agreement, Dr Hilary added: "It's such a cruel disease, this one."

John Stapleton and Lynn Faulds Wood were married in 1977

Scottish TV presenter Lynn passed away in April at the age of 72 after suffering a massive stroke. It was reported that the former Watchdog presenter fell ill just moments after clapping for the NHS and frontline workers. John, who had been married to Lynn since 1977, later took to Twitter to thank the public for the thoughts and kind words. "Huge thank you to the hundreds and hundreds of people who have paid tribute to Lynn," he wrote. "A wonderful mother to Nick, a loving and hugely supportive wife to me and a campaigning journalist on so many fronts who really made a difference to the world we live in. We'll miss her always."