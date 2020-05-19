Joe Wicks has opened up about "reconnecting" with his wife Rosie amid the coronavirus lockdown. The couple, who have been together since 2016, tied the knot last year and are loving parents to two young children, Indie, one, and four-month-old Marley. Opening up about keeping the romance alive on Made by Mammas the Podcast, the fitness guru revealed: "One night a week, if you can go to bed earlier, it allows you to have that time to talk. You've got to get warmed up sometimes, you can't just jump straight into things."

"Sometimes, I'll go to bed with Rosie and we'll have a really nice chat, we might watch a show and you're suddenly reconnecting," he added. Over the past few months, Joe has been leading the nation with his daily PE workouts. However, Rosie was recently called in as his replacement following his operation on his hand which ruled him out. Heaping praise on his wife, Joe said: "She really is amazing. She's so patient and I really admire that because I sometimes lose my patience and I get a bit intolerant but she's so calm and that for me is a really inspiring trait for me to become a better dad."

"It [being at home more] has definitely made me appreciate everything she does really and I'm really grateful for that," he continued. Being at home more has meant Joe has fully embraced being a hands-on father. "[Reading bedtime stories] has become a real highlight of my day," he shared. "I haven't got my phone in my hand, I'm not thinking about anything else other than reading this book to my daughter."

"Nothing breaks my heart more than when I'm looking at my phone and Indie looks up to me and she's saying, 'Daddy, Daddy' and I'm just looking at my phone." Asked who is more likely to follow in his famous footsteps, Joe replied: "Ultimately, Indie is going to become a famous face and she doesn't have a choice in that. I am torn. There's going to come a time when she can have a choice."

