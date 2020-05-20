Joe Swash is mourning the loss of his beloved grandmother, who has sadly passed away. The former EastEnders star took to Instagram to pay tribute to his relative, uploading a throwback family photo showing his Nan holding baby Rex – Joe's son with Stacey Solomon. "Good night Nanny Fran," Joe, 38, wrote. "Sleep well. I miss you so much already. I'm heartbroken. I wish I could have spent more time with you. I wish I could have seen you more before you left us. I wish I could have said goodbye. But I know you know how much we all love you and you'll be watching down on us, looking after us forever more. Goodbye Nan. Love you."

Joe Swash has paid a touching tribute to his Nanny Fran on Instagram

He continued: "Thinking of all of those who have lost loved ones during this awful situation. Thinking of all of the people who weren't able to be by their loved ones side. Those who won't be able to say goodbye at their funerals. It's excruciating. And cruel. Sending so much love your way."

The upsetting news comes after Stacey hinted Joe was dealing with some difficulty in his life. After fans noticed Joe had been largely absent from her Instagram post, she shared a photo showing the couple holding hands, and writing: "I wasn't going to say anything at all in case it gets made into a story. But so many stories have been written over the last couple of days so I thought I should say…

The couple's son Rex will be one on 23 May

"'Personal reasons' isn't code for divorce (we aren't married but you know what I mean). It just means some things are happening in our lives personally at the moment. And some things aren't mine to share. We love you all & hope you’re all ok. These are really strange, scary and emotional times and it’s not easy for anyone. Ps Me and Hoe laughed so much trying to take this picture because our hands are so awkward. He wanted me to hide his nails too which was impossible. Goodnight."

Joe and Stacey started dating in January 2016, and together they share son Rex, who will be one on 23 May. He is also a father to 12-year-old Harry from his previous relationship, while Stacey is a mum to Zachary, 12, and eight-year-old Leighton.