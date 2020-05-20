﻿
Good Morning Britain presenter shares Kate Garraway's hope for husband

Derek Draper has been critically ill in hospital with coronavirus 

Emmy Griffiths

Kate Garraway has been absent for Good Morning Britain over the past few weeks while her husband, Derek Draper, is critically ill in hospital, but her co-stars spoke about her hopes for her husband on Wednesday's show. Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid were speaking to a woman who had recovered from the virus after spending a lot of time in hospital, and Piers revealed that these stories give Kate "huge hope". 

Kate with her husband Derek

The TV presenter explained: "One of my colleagues, Kate Garraway, her husband has been very critically ill for a long period of time now. And these sort of stories, I have to say, think give Kate huge hope when she hears and sees them." After their guest admitted that her husband was told to prepare for the worst, Piers added: "'She was in the very same position that Clive was in, you can't see your loved one. You just have to muddle through, I guess." 

WATCH: Kate FaceTimes husband Derek

The dad-of-four recently opened up about why they had stopped updated viewers on Derek's condition, explaining: "We haven't talked about it much because Kate... is going through a living hell like many people. Her husband has been in a very serious condition for many many weeks. We can all just hope and pray he comes through it, but it's been very, very difficult for Kate and her family.

"We miss her here at the show, but obviously we stay in touch with her a lot. We send her and the kids all our love and we just wish Derek all the very best." Susanna added: "We haven't said much, we leave it up to Kate, because she updates fans on Thursdays after the Clap for Carers and then Ben Shephard updates viewers the next day." 

