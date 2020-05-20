Kate Garraway has been absent for Good Morning Britain over the past few weeks while her husband, Derek Draper, is critically ill in hospital, but her co-stars spoke about her hopes for her husband on Wednesday's show. Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid were speaking to a woman who had recovered from the virus after spending a lot of time in hospital, and Piers revealed that these stories give Kate "huge hope".

Kate with her husband Derek

The TV presenter explained: "One of my colleagues, Kate Garraway, her husband has been very critically ill for a long period of time now. And these sort of stories, I have to say, think give Kate huge hope when she hears and sees them." After their guest admitted that her husband was told to prepare for the worst, Piers added: "'She was in the very same position that Clive was in, you can't see your loved one. You just have to muddle through, I guess."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate FaceTimes husband Derek

The dad-of-four recently opened up about why they had stopped updated viewers on Derek's condition, explaining: "We haven't talked about it much because Kate... is going through a living hell like many people. Her husband has been in a very serious condition for many many weeks. We can all just hope and pray he comes through it, but it's been very, very difficult for Kate and her family.

READ: Piers Morgan shares emotional update on co-star Kate Garraway's husband's coronavirus battle

"We miss her here at the show, but obviously we stay in touch with her a lot. We send her and the kids all our love and we just wish Derek all the very best." Susanna added: "We haven't said much, we leave it up to Kate, because she updates fans on Thursdays after the Clap for Carers and then Ben Shephard updates viewers the next day."

READ: Piers Morgan says he's 'hoping and praying' for Kate Garraway's husband Derek