Stacey Solomon reveals how she's cheering Joe Swash up after his grandmother's death Joe revealed he was devastated after his nan passed away

It has been a tough week for Joe Swash following the news of his grandmother's death, but Stacey Solomon is doing all she can to ensure he keeps smiling. The Loose Women star shared a video on Instagram Stories on Thursday, showing her playing around and being silly in their kitchen in a bid to cheer him up.

Standing behind their kitchen island as she cleaned up after breakfast, Stacey first pretended to climb up and down a flight of stairs, before acting as if she was being attacked by a shark. "Beginning mission 'cheer up daddy'. When I'm doing this it feels like it looks so much better. I actually look like the Child Catcher," Stacey captioned the first clip, adding: "I really need to sort out that shark problem in my kitchen."

Stacey Solomon revealed how she has been cheering Joe up

Stacey's acting certainly made her son Rex smile, and while Joe looked unsure at first, it wasn't long before he was laughing along. The Dancing on Ice winner revealed he was "heartbroken" following the death of his grandmother in an Instagram tribute earlier this week, in which he revealed he also wasn't allowed to attend the funeral due to the current coronavirus measures.

"Good night Nanny Fran," Joe, 38, wrote. "Sleep well. I miss you so much already. I'm heartbroken. I wish I could have spent more time with you. I wish I could have seen you more before you left us. I wish I could have said goodbye. But I know you know how much we all love you and you'll be watching down on us, looking after us forever more. Goodbye Nan. Love you."

Joe revealed his grandmother had died this week

He continued: "Thinking of all of those who have lost loved ones during this awful situation. Thinking of all of the people who weren't able to be by their loved ones side. Those who won't be able to say goodbye at their funerals. It's excruciating. And cruel. Sending so much love your way."

Joe will have more reason to smile at the weekend, as he and Stacey will celebrate their baby son Rex's first birthday on Saturday. The doting mum has already been hard at work planning the perfect celebrations, including making her own doughnut wall and inflating a colourful balloon arch.

