Ben Shephard tends to keep his family life out of the spotlight, but on Monday, the Good Morning Britain star made a rare comment about his son Sam as he celebrated his 15th birthday during lockdown. The doting dad opened up about the teenager's big day live on TV, telling co-host Charlotte Hawkins: "It's my son Sam's 15th birthday today. I think he might be up now." Ben then revealed that he was sending a virtual birthday card to Sam by mentioning his birthday live on TV, before admitting what his son really thought of his dad being on the telly. "A mention from TV from your old man – he is so unbothered by it," he laughed, before adding: "15 years old – amazing. Proper teenager."

Ben Shephard's son Sam is celebrating his 15th birthday during lockdown

The Tipping Point host shares sons Sam and Jack, 12, with wife Annie. On Friday, Ben touched upon how the family were planning on celebrating Sam's birthday during a segment on GMB. He said: "I can't believe he is 15 on Monday, he is six foot two, he is enormous. But like you say, it's trying to find a way to make it special, because you don't want those days… and all the days are merging into one, so you've to try to take those opportunities to try and make it special." Asking viewers for help, Ben added: "Send me some advice because we're trying to come up with interesting things we can do for Sam, maybe you've done some fun things for your kids while they've been going through lockdown to celebrate their birthdays and get in touch."

The GMB star shares his two sons with wife Annie

During the lockdown, Ben has been enjoying spending quality time at home with his family, and has been doing a lot of gardening. The star has even taken up juggling, and posts regular videos of himself showcasing his latest skills. Recently, the 45-year-old gave a very honest account about his time at home. Claiming he feels a "sense of guilt" for relishing every moment he is having with his loved ones, Ben said on BBC Radio 5 Live: "In amongst this horrific virus that is ripping families apart, when it all started in the first few weeks there was a sense of guilt because there was a special moment when you thought, 'how often do we get to have everybody at home, there's an easing of pressure with work commitments, the weather is lovely.'"

