Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are couple goals! The pair are relatively private about their personal lives, but recently the country singer gave an incredible insight into his relationship with the Big Little Lies star. During an interview with Zane Low on Apple Music, the dad-of-two revealed just how much his wife had influenced his music over the years. "She's got great taste in music – it's always visceral. It's just like, I don't know who the artist is, I don't know what genre it is, I just love this song. It's all that matters to her. You know what I've learned from her is to be more fearless in artistry and go for the curious place you want to go as an artist, don't question it," he explained.

Keith Urban has opened up about his marriage to Nicole Kidman

Keith continued: "Her whole thing is 'oh I'm interested in that, I'm going to go over there,' it's not like can I do it? That's definitely had a big impact on my music in the last five to six years particularly." The 52-year-old then sweetly added: "Oh yeah, I've definitely married up!" Nicole and Keith first met at the 2005 G'Day USA gala, which honours Australians in Los Angeles. Keith was performing at the event and Nicole couldn't take her eyes off of him. "We kind of met and then about four months later he called me," Nicole told Ellen DeGeneres in 2013. Nicole and Keith went on to get married and welcome daughters Sunday, 11, and Faith, nine. The Undoing actress is also mum to two grownup children Connor and Isabella, from her marriage to Tom Cruise.

Nicole with daughters Sunday and Faith during lockdown

During the lockdown, the celebrity couple have been isolating at their home in Nashville. Like all other parents with children of school age, the pair have been trying their best to homeschool Sunday and Faith. Keith recently admitted that Nicole was the better teacher, telling Weekend Today that he wasn't as confident with teaching their daughters. "It's definitely not me, given I was a Caboolture High drop out at 15. Nic is better at it than me, I failed music," he said.

Recently, Nicole fell over during a run around her neighbourhood and broke her ankle, and was inundated with messages from her fans after she was pictured wearing a moon boot. The Hours actress has since thanked everyone for their kind words in a post on Instagram, writing: "Thank you for all the well wishes and love. I’m back on the right track… and almost back on the right foot." Keith had previously opened up about Nicole's injury during an interview with The Project. The singer said: "Five weeks ago she was running around the neighbourhood as she does and just didn't see a pothole and rolled her ankle and got a small break in her ankle. So she's been relegated to the boot for the last handful of weeks and is still sort of getting through it, but her spirits have been amazing I've got to say. She has been handling it way better than I would have."

