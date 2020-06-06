Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha defends Madeleine McCann's parents in passionate post

Following the news this week that a new German suspect is being investigated over the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, which took place 13 years ago, Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha took to Instagram to plead with fans to stop with the conspiracy theories and to let the family "have peace".

Sharing a picture of her daughter Maddie at five years old, Nadia wrote: "This is my Maddie the year Madeleine McCann went missing. I remember the horror I felt every time I saw a newspaper headline with her name emblazoned across it.

Nadia shared the sweetest picture of her eldest daughter Maddie

"I was pregnant with Kiki when Madeleine went missing and my heart felt perpetually broken for her and her parents. So in light of the terrible news today that she may well have been the victim of a vile sexual predator and murderer, I want to beg and plead with all my heart for those people who have been, and continue to be, so brutal to the McCanns now just stop. Have a heart. No more trolling, accusations or conspiracy theories. Ask yourself if you've ever made a mistake you regret, I know I have."

The 55-year-old continued: "They have admitted that they made a mistake by leaving her and will never forgive themselves. Let them have peace. They are just two parents who have lost their beautiful child in the most horrendous of circumstances."

She ended her passionate post by asking her loyal followers to "be kind". "Let’s be kind. The world feels so dark at the moment. We don’t need any more hate. #bekind #nomorehate #madelinemccann".

The star has two daughters with husband Mark

Most of Nadia's fans agreed with her message. "So well put. I am sure all parents have taken some sort of risk. I totally agree with you," one wrote. Another one said: "This message is so important. Thank you for being a voice of kindness, but can we just talk about how flipping gorgeously cute Maddie is there oh my," which prompted Nadia to reply: "she sure was!"

However, one follower challenged Nadia's message, which prompted her to share a horrible experience she lived with her daughters whilst on holiday.

"I once had a bit too much rose wine whilst sitting on the beach. I was chatting and laughing and took my eyes off the girls for a few minutes. Kiki fell under the water and if her sister hadn't grabbed hold of her she would have drowned. If that had happened would I have deserved hate and brutality for the rest of my life? Strictly speaking no one should be drinking whilst looking after small children? Xx"