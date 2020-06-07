Kelvin Fletcher reveals how family are coping in lockdown post Strictly win

Reigning Strictly Come Dancing champion Kelvin Fletcher began the year with plans and auditions for TV, film and theatre projects after lifting the glitterball trophy. Now, in a new interview in HELLO! magazine, he says, "Then the world hit pause, and everything has had to be put on hold. "I had two or three weeks when I was auditioning and having productive meetings, then Covid hit. It has been a little frustrating as things were stopped in their tracks, but I'm treating it as an opportunity to reset and have a longer post-Strictly holiday than expected."

Sharing new photographs with HELLO!, he says he has been enjoying being at home with his wife Elizabeth and their daughter Marnie, three, and son Milo, 18 months. "After an intense four or five months of regular family life being disrupted, to be at the other end of the spectrum, where I'm constantly at home – in a weird way, it couldn't have come at a better time for me and Liz, and for the kids. We look back on the whole Strictly experience fondly, one we experienced as a family together. We've been together for many years and we're so happy with each other, in our little bubble."

Singer, actress and voice-over artist Elizabeth, who has been married to Kelvin since November 2015, agrees. "Normally we're like passing ships and everything's chaotic. It's nice to just stop and be a family of four."

"We are seeing the positives of the situation, but we're also very aware of the hardship and tragedies other people have been going through," says Kelvin, who has a new platinum hairstyle courtesy of Elizabeth. "She's trying to get me to go pink now. I'm loving the blond. For years I've been told what my hairstyle should look like because of my TV work. Locked down at home, I've been given freedom to have a say on how I look."

He also tells HELLO! how is looking forward to getting his Strictly fix from the other side of the TV screen. "When all this happened, I thought: 'Will Strictly happen? The heart of the show is all about close contact – how can the dancers socially distance?' I'm glad there are plans to make it go ahead."

