Chris Evans and his family have proudly posed in their rainbow-themed scrubs for an exclusive interview and photoshoot in this week's HELLO! magazine. The whole clan – including wife and mum Natasha, 11-year-old son Noah, Eli, eight, and 20-month-old twins Walt and Boo – are beaming with pride as they model some very special clothing indeed.

Pictured in the back garden of their home, which lies just a stone's throw from Windsor Castle, the family of six are all sporting the Noah Rainbow fabric, designed exclusively to thank Chris' eldest child, Noah, for his admirable fundraising efforts. The vibrant material will be used by Scrubs Glorious Scrubs organisation to make more outfits for the NHS.

The children sporting the Noah Rainbow fabric inspired by Chris' son

The family's fundraising efforts all began when the DJ's bighearted son Noah built a den in his garden and challenged himself to sleep under the stars for 28 nights to raise money for our health heroes. He smashed his initial target of £2,000 and raised a whopping £122,000 – and counting – for Scrubs Glorious Scrubs, which kits out NHS workers with non-surgical scrubs.

Noah's adventurous spirit spurred Chris into action and the king of breakfast radio masterminded not one but three auctions, calling upon his celebrity friends to donate personal treasures. In total, the auctions raised a staggering £1.2m, meaning, between them, Chris and Noah have helped send £1.3m towards the initiative.

Noah slept outside for 28 nights to raise money for our health heroes

"We are grateful we had the opportunity to contribute, but let's never forget, it all started with young Noah and his makeshift den at the bottom of the garden," proud dad Chris tells HELLO! in an exclusive interview. "If it wasn't for Noah's dodgy sheet of tarpaulin and his untangled kite string, we'd never have raised a penny."

"I've loved my time in the den. It's become my pride and joy," says Noah. "I thought about it all day every day until it was time to go back to the bottom of the garden. "A lot of what used to matter to me really doesn't any more. The thousands of donations and kind wishes I have received have taught me so many things." His happy dad adds: "They say a little bit of love goes a long way, but my goodness, just how far? Buzz Lightyear had it about right: 'To infinity and beyond.'"

