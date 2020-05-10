Kelvin Fletcher is not the Real Slim Shady, also known as Eminem – but he confused some of fans for a moment, when they couldn't help noticing his similarity to the U.S rapper! The Strictly 2019 champion underwent a dramatic transformation at the weekend, when he dyed his hair from dark brown to blond, with a brief redheaded period in-between. The former Emmerdale star shared the photos of his makeover to his Instagram account.

WATCH: Kelvin Fletcher shares sweet video of family during Sunday outing

The first showed him looking shocked, with his mouth open in surprise. In the next, the actor's wife Liz was applying dye to his head, then Kelvin looked horrified by his bright red look before posing for the camera with platinum blond hair and a brown beard and moustache. Kelvin captioned the images: "From brunette to ginger (favourite part) to yellow. Now where’s that toner." You can't say he doesn't look different, but fans were divided on what they thought of the dad-of-two's new look.

Kelvin documented his makeover on Instagram

Strictly pro Neil Jones, who is known for his red hair, quipped: "Go back to ginger," while Neil's dance partner Alex Scott added "Omg." Kelvin's partner on the live tour, Janette Manrara, meanwhile, simply commented: "Wow!" Some of the 36-year-old's fans felt that his new look would be better without the facial hair, writing: "Shave the beard off now," and: "Lose the beard pleeeezzz." Others commented that Kelvin seemed to be morphing into Eminem.

One wrote: "Shave the beard and you'd look like @eminem," while another added: "Will the real Slim Shady please stand up..." The star is using the coronavirus lockdown as an opportunity to take some chances with his hair. At the start of April, he shaved it off, debuting the new look on Instagram as he revealed that it was something he'd long wanted to try. "Always secretly wanted to be a skinhead," he wrote in the caption.

