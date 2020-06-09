BBC Breakfast star Dan Walker revealed he's "butchered" his own hair after his wife Sarah finally agreed to give him a lockdown trim. The 43-year-old praised his spouse for doing an "amazing" job, but after getting scissor happy, he confessed he'd ruined all of her hard work. In fact, Dan couldn't even share the results of his new 'do because he said it is "so bad", so he shared a hilarious throwback photo of himself as a child sporting a rather questionable hairdo.

Captioning the snap on Instagram, he wrote: "My wife finally agreed to cut my hair. She has done an amazing job. ‪Sadly, I decided to have a little trim of the fringe afterwards and... I have butchered it. It is SO bad I can’t even show you an actual picture of the scissor shame. This will have to do."

Dan Walker was too mortified to reveal his actual hair so shared this throwback instead

Many of Dan's fans were quick to point out that he will have no choice but to reveal his new hairstyle, considering he is on TV every morning. One said: "You do realise you are on TV every day so we will see it soon??" Other fans simply left crying with laughter emojis in the comments, while some begged Dan to show off his new look.

Over the weekend, Dan caused a stir on social media after sharing his homemade birthday cake for daughter Susie. The cake consisted of two sponge layers separated by chocolate buttercream, which was also spread across the top and covered with colourful sprinkles for some added texture. Captioning the pic, which also featured the birthday girl blurred in the background, Dan wrote: "We have a teenager in the house. We also have a cake. Happy Birthday Susie."

Dan Walker divided opinion with his homemade birthday cake

However, some of his followers weren't happy with his haphazard frosting technique. One wrote: "Same filling use on top. Sprinkles on the plate. Sprinkles on side of cake. Sprinkles not sprinkled evenly over top of cake. Stray crumb of cake sponge. Hand in picture. Not all of plate in focus. Poor plate choice, you need something over-elaborate for a b'day, say an eternal beau." Tough crowd…

There were, of course, many of Dan's followers who praised the cake while wishing his daughter many happy returns. One positively wrote: "The cake looks great!! Happy birthday Susie!" A second added: "Very nice looking cake, mmm." And a third said: "Happy Birthday Susie have a great day. Enjoy that fab cake. Lots of love."

