This Morning's Martin Lewis reveals surprising update on daughter Sapphire

Martin Lewis was a very proud dad on Sunday as he returned to Twitter after taking a few days off social media to reveal to fans that his seven-year-old daughter Sapphire is already taking after him.

Sharing a funny anecdote with his one million fans, he wrote: "Mini MSE (age 7) said to me smiling tonight, having got some fruit from the fridge "Daddy these grapes are a day over their best-before date, but I know I can eat them still because they're not use buy, and they still look ok." I'm very proud. What a chip off the old block :)."

Martin Lewis and Lara Lewington welcomes their daughter back in 2012

Fans were delighted with the story, and commented: "Give her an extra big hug, for being smart and just because you can." A second follower wrote: "Apple doesn't fall far from the tree".

"You have taught her so well," a third told Martin.

The money expert rarely talks about her only daughter with wife Lara Lewington, but last month, during an interview with The Sunday Times, the 48-year-old revealed that his daughter has him wrapped around her little finger.

"When my daughter was born, I remember saying: 'I'll buy her everything she needs, but not everything she wants'. Unfortunately, I didn't factor in her special power. Those eyes," he told the publication.

The couple married in 2009

"I'm helpless and usually resort to saying, 'Ask mummy', because mummy is stronger than me. We don't splurge on her, but one of my greatest joys is making her happy," he proudly said of his only child.

The founder of moneysavingexpert.com then went on to reveal how he makes time every night to spend some one-on-one time with Sapphire.

"No matter what’s happening, the working day finishes at 6pm. That's when I have an hour and a half of normal life with my little girl… telly, reading stories and putting her to bed."