Congratulations are in order! Sky News presenter Sarah-Jane Mee and her fiancé Ben Richardson have welcomed their first child together – a baby girl.

Exclusive: Sky News host Sarah-Jane Mee on fitting into 'a man's world'

Taking to Instagram to share an adorable photo of their newborn, who aptly wore a 'Breaking News' babygro, Sarah-Jane wrote: "Emerging from a baby bubble to share the #goodnews A little girl came into our world this week and stole our hearts. I couldn't be more in love. Already a daddy's girl @benray79 and a super cute sidekick for big brother Teddy. If you are looking for the good in 2020 it's moments like this."

Sarah-Jane Mee's baby girl is here!

The couple announced their pregnancy and engagement during an interview with HELLO! back in January. Sarah-Jane told HELLO!: "It's going to be our best year yet," while Ben added: "Our feet haven't touched the ground yet, we are very excited."

In April, Sarah-Jane revealed she was planning a home birth in light of the coronavirus lockdown – she was due to be admitted to London's St Thomas' Hospital but was concerned that Ben would not be able to join her until the last moments of labour due to restrictions.

"I had never considered it before but, because of everything that's going on, it makes me feel more relaxed to think about having the baby at home, rather than Ben not being able to come into the ward until the very final moment," she told HELLO! at the time. "I think my plan A now is a home birth. I have had an uncomplicated pregnancy and I am very healthy, so there's no reason for me not to have it."

This is the first child for the couple

The couple, who got engaged just days before Christmas, have been together for almost two years and were first introduced by mutual friend Autumn Phillips - the estranged wife of the Queen's grandson Peter Phillips. "There is no one else I would rather spend time with," gushed the news anchor. "It's so nice to rush home from work because you want to get home to see someone and I have never felt that. It's amazing. We are best friends… and everything else.

"I have been very open in the past about not wanting to have children on my own; I only wanted to have them with someone but I had not met that person. It wasn't until I met Ben that I thought he was completely the person I want to have children with. It was an absolute no-brainer."

