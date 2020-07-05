Kelly Brook 'so in love' with her new fur baby – see the sweet picture of her cavapoo Teddy The star shared the most gorgeous picture of her new puppy on Instagram

Kelly Brook delighted fans on Saturday when she showed off the newest addition to her family – a cavapoo named Teddy.

Announcing the news on her Instagram she wrote: "Meet Teddy, our newest member of the family @iamteddythecavapoo." The sweet picture shows the adorable brown and white puppy looking pensive whilst lying down on top of a fluffy white pillow.

SEE: Inside Kelly Brook's idyllic country home in Kent

Kelly Brook's adorable new pet dog Teddy

Kelly's friends fell instantly in love with Teddy, with Denise Van Outen commenting: "Kelly!!!! He's so cute." Kelly was quick to reply, admitting: "I'm so in Love."

The star's hairdresser, Mickey remarked: "OMG I'M OBSESSED WITH HIM!!!!! I can't wait for a cuddles!" Whilst a fan added: "Wow!!!!! He's absolutely adorable, many congratulations guys!!" prompting Kelly to admit: "I have a fur baby!"

Teddy will no doubt make lockdown more enjoyable for Kelly and her boyfriend Jeremy Parisi. The pair, who have been dating since 2015, have been self-isolating in the star's London home and recently the Heart FM radio DJ showed off her gorgeous living room.

The star has been spending lockdown with her partner Jeremy

In an Instagram post of Kelly making a TikTok video on a mini trampoline in the room, she revealed that it is decorated with salmon pink walls and white floors. There is an enormous painting on one wall in a gold frame, a pink and navy striped rug on the floor and a white floral armchair just about seen in the corner of Kelly's video.

MORE: Kelly Brook shows off gorgeous home office

The TV is positioned at the front of the room on top of a white cabinet between two blue and white floral lamps with white shades, and there is a white shelving unit at the side next to Kelly. There is also a large standing plant in the room. As Kelly seemed to have endless energy to complete the TikTok dance, she captioned the post, "Someone's had her coffee… Morning."