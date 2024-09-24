Sarah Jessica Parker and children share personal message to 'dearest' member of the family

Sarah Jessica Parker celebrated a special occasion with her family, as one of their 'dearest' members reached a significant milestone.

Taking to Instagram, the And Just Like That… star commemorated the moment with a post dedicated to the special family member in a post on behalf of herself, her husband Matthew Broderick, son James Wilkie, and twin daughters Loretta and Tabitha.

© JNI/Star Max Sarah, Matthew and their kids James, Tabitha and Marion

The Parker-Broderick family's dog Kissy turned 17 years old, an eyebrow-raising age for a canine. She shared a picture of the Jack Russell on the photo-sharing app, an adorable up-close headshot of the pup.

She captioned the photo: "Happy 17th birthday to our dearest, patient, constant love Kissy."

"We all, Papa, Mama, JW, Loretta and Tabitha are, everyday so happy to be with you and ever so grateful you are well and still dancing around at meal time," she added with a kiss.

With the average dog living to between 10 and 15 years old, Kissy's 17th birthday is certainly an achievement — a remarkable 84 years in dog years.

© Instagram The entire family

An animal lover, Sarah Jessica has clearly filled her house with all kinds of cute critters, having adopted a pet straight off the set of And Just Like That… The actress shared a clip of her new cat, who plays Carrie's feline friend Shoe, on Instagram to mark the moment.

"His off-camera name is Lotus," she shared in the caption. "He and his siblings were all given botanical names when they were rescued as newborns by the @cthumanesociety. Adopted officially by the Parker/Broderick family in April 2023."

She added that Lotus was joining her two other cats, "Rémy and Smila whom we adopted in May 2022," before teasing: "If he looks familiar, that's because he is."

Sarah Jessica's character Carrie adopted Shoe after Che Diaz, played by Sara Ramírez, brought the kitten to her apartment. It seems that the actress liked the cat so much she decided to take him home from the set.

© James Devaney Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon on the set of "And Just Like That..."

The shelter she adopted from shared more news about the furry friend on Facebook, writing: "Some pets get really exciting foster homes while they're here at the Connecticut Humane Society. Little Lotus got to be on the set of And Just Like That with @SarahJessicaParker in Manhattan! Did you see his adorable debut? And #spoileralert, Lotus liked the spotlight so much, he's decided to stay on the show!"

Back in 2021, Sarah Jessica reflected on the loss of her husband's dog Sally, a border collie, whom she compared to an "old time vaudeville performer."

"She could do tricks and flip before catching a frisbee," she added. "Her ears were magnificent when alert. It’s very nice to remember my husband's 1st dog, just a puppy when we met. She passed many, many years ago. They were very attached."