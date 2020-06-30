Nicole Kidman shares adorable lockdown photo with pet cat Ginger The Big Little Lies star is isolating in Nashville with husband Keith Urban and their daughters

Nicole Kidman delighted fans on Tuesday after sharing the sweetest photo of herself with her pet cat Ginger on Instagram. The Hours star posted a picture of herself cuddling up to her four-legged friend, and captioned it: "Our morning routine." Fans were quick to comment on the cute snapshot, with one writing: "Beautiful Nicole and super cute cat," while another wrote: "So sweet and Ginger is adorable." A third added: "What a beautiful cat Nicole." The Big Little Lies star is the proud owner of cats Ginger and Snow, and the star previously opened up about her animals during an interview with You.

Nicole Kidman shared the sweetest photo of her pet cat Ginger

She told the publication that she also has alpacas and ten fish, and that she enjoys carrying her cats in a backpack when she goes on walks. "I've got one of those carriers. Have you seen those? Those backpacks that you can put them in? A cat carrier that's a backpack and it has a window that they can peek out of and it's got air and everything and they love it," she said.

Nicole has several homes around the United States, including a property in LA and Nashville, where she is currently isolating with husband Keith Urban and their daughters, Sunday, 11, and nine-year-old Faith. The family have had plenty to celebrate this month, including Father's Day, the news of Keith's new album, and Nicole's birthday.

The Hollywood actress is isolating in Nashville with her daughters and husband

The couple's daughters have also been having fun spending quality time with their parents. Keith spoke to Entertainment Tonight at the beginning of lockdown about their time in isolation and said that they were getting out in their backyard a lot, as well as playing music and playing card games. "It's early days, still, in a lot of ways, but it's been a very vibrant house," he explained.

Nicole and Keith Urban are enjoying spending quality time together during lockdown

Nicole also shared a photo of herself reading an Italian book a few weeks ago, revealing that she's currently learning the language. Like many other parents, Keith and Nicole have also been experiencing homeschooling their daughters for the first time. Keith recently admitted that Nicole was the better teacher, telling Weekend Today that he wasn't as confident with teaching their daughters. "It's definitely not me, given I was a Caboolture High drop out at 15. Nic is better at it than me, I failed music," he said.

