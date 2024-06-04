David and Victoria Beckham are just like teenagers as they hold hands and giggle – see romantic photo

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have been the ultimate power couple for decades now, but the pair can still look like teenagers falling in love from time to time.

On Tuesday, VB shared the sweetest photo of the duo as they held hands and giggled. The pair looked like two young lovebirds as Victoria flashed the hugest grin while looking phenomenal in a white power suit, while David, who was rocking a buzzcut at the time was very dapper in a blue suit.

The joyous behind-the-scenes image was taken at the premiere of their Netflix documentary last year, Beckham, and in her caption, Victoria simply shared: "Kiss @davidbeckham xx."

Although Victoria isn't known for her PDA, when it comes to her husband, she often shares intimate moments between the pair, including a kiss on the footballer's 49th birthday.

"Happy birthday David," she wrote, alongside a photo of herself kissing her beloved on the cheek during her own birthday celebrations.

"I love us getting really old together! You aren't far behind me!!!! You are our everything!!!! The best daddy and husband we all love u so so much xxxxx @davidbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven."

Speaking about why he pursued Victoria, David revealed: "I really just fancied her. I did. I just fancied her. I didn't know what she was like as a person. I just actually fancied her like most people did at that time, and I didn't know who I was marrying [or] who I was going to be with for the rest of my life."

David soon fell for the person she was, as the football star added: "I didn't realise what a strong woman she was, and that is what really attracted me to her more than anything.

"I like the fact that she looks after me sometimes, most of the time, and you know, we've created this life with four amazing children, which are the most important things in our life, so that's why I chose Victoria... the way that she kind of runs the family.

"I like a strong woman, and I like the fact that she works hard. I like the fact that she's a great mum."