Piers Morgan has told his Twitter followers that Wednesday will be his last day presenting Good Morning Britain until September.

In a post on Tuesday, Piers wrote: "It’s our last day on air tomorrow until September and we intend to make it a [flame emoji] one. So if you love us, loathe us, or just want to throw your remote at the TV, tune into GMB from 6am. I’ll be shouting. @susannareid100 will be pouting, and we’ll both be clouting."

Fans flocked to Twitter to express their shock and disappointment. "Oh Piers nooooooo!" wrote one, with another adding: "NO!!!!!! We know you need a rest, but you're the reasons I put GMB on!"

A third Twitter user sweetly noted: "You'll be greatly missed. Never the same without you. Who will be presenting over the summer?" while a fourth tweeted: "I'm upset it’s your last day as this is my highlight of the morning seeing you both."

However, earlier on Tuesday, Piers hinted at leaving the show permanently.

It’s our last day on air tomorrow until September & we intend to make it a 🔥one. So if you love us, loathe us, or just want to throw your remote at the TV, tune into ⁦@GMB⁩ from 6am. I’ll be shouting. ⁦@susannareid100⁩ will be pouting, & we’ll both be clouting. 👊 pic.twitter.com/ov47JLI8HY — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 7, 2020

Piers shared the news on Twitter

When talking about his summer break live on air, a GMB viewer wrote in to say that they thought Piers meant he would be leaving the popular breakfast show permanently, to which the doting dad replied that he may be at the "end of next year".

The letter stated: "After watching GMB, I thought I heard you state you were leaving at the end of the year," to which Piers responded: "I'm not actually CJ, end of next year possibly."

Susanna then joked: "Contract negotiations underway!"

Piers' hint at leaving comes soon after he announced Kate Garraway's return to the show – taking place this week. On Monday's GMB, Piers and Susanna confirmed that Kate is due to appear on the show on Wednesday morning following her four-month absence. Speaking of Kate's husband Derek's current condition, Piers told viewers: "He remains in a pretty serious condition, he is not out of the woods."

