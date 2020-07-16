Hollywood stars are obsessed with this good news story – and it's beyond cute It will bring a tear to your eye, trust us

Anne Hathaway, Captain America's Chris Evans and Michael Douglas are just some of the Hollywood stars who have been praising the actions of a boy who became a real-life hero. Bridger Walker, a six-year-old boy from Wyoming, jumped into action when a dog charged at his 4-year-old sister. Despite being bitten on the cheek by the dog, Bridger was able to grab his sister’s hand and take her to safety. Unfortunately, instead of running away, the dog attacked Bridger and left him needing two hours of surgery and 90 stitches on his face.

Brave Bridger told his family after the incident: "If someone had to die, I thought it should be." Bridger's aunt shared his story on Instagram, hoping to get some words of encouragement from his favourite heroes, including The Avengers cast. His story soon caught the attention of Anne Hathaway. "I'm not an Avenger, but I know a superhero when I see one. I can only hope I’m half as brave in my life as you are in yours, Bridger", she wrote on Instagram. Other stars joined in the praise, including Michael Douglas, who called Bridger a "superhero".

But in the ultimate shout-out, Captain America himself Chris Evans sent Bridger a video – and promised him an amazing gift, too. "I'm sure you’ve heard a lot of this over the last couple days, but let me be the next to tell you – pal, you're a hero," he said in the video. "What you did was so brave, so selfless, your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother." He went on to add: "I'm gonna send you an authentic Captain America shield because, pal, you deserve it. Keep being the man you are, we need people like you. Hang in there. I know recovery might be tough, but based on what I've seen, I don't think there's much that can slow you down."

Chris Evans as Captain America

Bridger was shown the video while wearing his Captain America suit, naturally, and said the shoutout from the Avenger was "pretty cool". Real-life superhero material, right there.

