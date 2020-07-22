Eamonn Holmes reveals bust-up with brother in new interview The This Morning star comes from a big family

Eamonn Holmes shared the details of a childhood argument with one of his brothers that could have turned very nasty! Speaking to Best magazine, the This Morning co-host revealed that during an argument with his older brother Leonard, he had such a deep wound in his hand that he could see the bone – ouch.

The incident happened when Eamonn was 14 and he accidentally punched a glass door, seriously hurting himself. Explaining the turn of events, the presenter, now 60, wryly said: "After extreme provocation, I would like to point out – I took a swing at his head with a left hook. The problem arose when he decided to put a glass door between me and his face.

READ: Inside Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes's bedroom at Surrey mansion

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford defended by fans after Eamonn Holmes makes rude comment about her

"Leonard lived to fight another day. But me and the glass door? We became the casualties. I will never forget looking down at my wrist and seeing white bone, through a lot of red flesh. There was blood spurting everywhere from my wrist and hand, so wrapped in a towel, Dad, whilst telling Leonard he ‘would deal with him later’, took me straight to casualty."

MORE: This Morning host Eamonn Holmes celebrates happy news

Eamonn's dad rushed him to Mater Hospital in Belfast, where he received stitches. The dad-of-four reflected on the fear he had felt, saying: "I was born in the very same hospital. In that moment in time, as blood gushed out of my hand and wrist, I thought I was going to die there as well."

Thankfully, things didn't turn out as badly as he feared, and today Eamonn is very close to his brothers: Leonard, Conor, Brian, and Colm.

Eamonn and Ruth have been married since 2010

Eamonn is married to his This Morning co-star Ruth Langsford and on Monday, fans of the couple defended Ruth after she revealed on Instagram that her husband had made rude remarks about the way she runs. The star said: I don't really like running very much and Eamonn also says I run like a camel, so I try to do it when no one is about."

Her followers were quick to express their support, with one commenting: "Good for you running like a camel would like to see how hubby would look like. Keep it up Ruth you're doing really well." Another joked: "I know he loves giving out advice, time he did some trotting."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.