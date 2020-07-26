Rebecca Adlington shares rare picture of boyfriend Andrew Parsons as they enjoy date night The couple have been dating for two years

Rebecca Adlington and her boyfriend Andrew Parsons have been dating for two years, but fans were delighted over the weekend when the Olympic swimmer shared a rare photo of them together.

"Date night @andrewparsons5," she captioned the snap, which sees them both smile at the camera whilst out and about.

Rebecca and Andrew headed out on a date on Saturday

Fans rushed to comment on the picture, with one writing: "Gorgeous couple!" Another one remarked: "You two are just gorgeous," whilst another one joked about the photo's background, hilariously commenting: "Nice pic, dubious backdrop! Is the date at the corner shop?"

Rebecca and Andrew have been dating since early 2018 and went Instagram public with their romance that summer when they attended the wedding of Tom Parker and Kelsey Hardwick together.

Taking to Instagram at the time, the 31-year-old shared a gorgeous series of photos from the big day, including one of them posing in venue's grounds in Surrey, and wrote next to it: "The beautiful wedding of @tomparkerofficial and @being_kelsey #funwedding #dancing #singing#tomandkelseygotmarried."

Rebecca has a daughter from her marriage to Harry Needs

Later that year, the Olympic medal winner opened up about her new relationship to HELLO! revealing that her daughter had adjusted to her new boyfriend.

"Her and Andy get on really, really well," Becky told HELLO! at the Pride of Sport Awards. "We don't live together, they only see each other once a week but we just really get on, he's great with kids. She's kind of happy playing, she's just great. I think three is a good age. She's not in her teenage years so it hasn't been too challenging yet."

Since then, the happy couple have moved in together and recently threw Summer an epic fifth birthday party, together with Rebecca's former husband Harry Needs.