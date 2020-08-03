Alison Hammond's fans react as she shares emotional post during lockdown The This Morning star is isolating with son Aiden during lockdown

Alison Hammond is a much-loved celebrity and has a legion of fans, who were incredibly moved by her latest Instagram post on Monday. The This Morning star took to the popular picture sharing site to share a message, which read: "Don't forget you're human. It's ok to have a meltdown. Just don't unpack and live there. Cry it. Then refocus on where you're headed." Many of the mother-of-one's followers were quick to comment on the words, with one writing: "I wish I could hug you Alison," while another wrote: "Needed this today. I lost my dog, 15 years old at the weekend." A third added: "Needed this today! Poorly son, no sleep and now have to throw work in the mix! Pass me the coffee."

Alison Hammond shared an emotional post on social media

The former Big Brother star is renowned for her upbeat energy and positive outlook on life. Throughout lockdown, Alison has been keeping This Morning viewers upbeat with her one-liners and fun segments on the ITV daytime show.

What's more, Alison is just as popular on social media too. Not only has she appeared in videos on TikTok with her teenage son Aiden, but she's got plenty of loyal fans on Instagram too.

Last week, the TV personality took to Instagram to share her excitement after reaching 700,000 followers on the social media site. "700k followers boom!!" the 45-year-old wrote.

The This Morning star is isolating with teenage son Aiden

"I mean literally blown away by your love. You truly are a lovely community and I just love our gang."

Her ITV colleague Ruth Langsford was among the first to comment. "Happy to be in your gang! X," she told Alison, while Martine McCutcheon added: "And so you should!!"

Alison's fans also congratulated the star on her achievement, with one writing: "Everyone needs an Alison in their lives. A lovely lady with oodles of fun and laughter."

Another joked: "And there was me, so proud of my 232 followers this morning!"

Fans love Alison's social media posts, which offer a glimpse into her private life. Last month, she even shared a rare photo of her teenage son, who she tends to keep out of the limelight. What's more, followers couldn't believe just how much they looked like each other.

