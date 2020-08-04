Michelle Obama shares rare family photo with husband Barack and their daughters The former First Lady of America paid tribute to her husband on his birthday

Michelle Obama delighted her social media followers on Tuesday after sharing a sweet throwback photo of herself with Barack Obama and their daughters Malia and Sasha to mark her husband's birthday. In the picture, the family looked happy and relaxed as they posed in front of a beautiful ocean backdrop. In the caption, the former First Lady of America wrote: "Happy birthday to my favourite guy. Here's to all the good days, blue skies, and new adventures to come." Fans were quick to comment on the image, with one writing: "My absolutely favourite first family," while another wrote: "A wonderful family, I love you Obamas." A third added: "Beautiful family, we miss you guys so much from being in the White House!"

MORE: Katy Perry opens up about relationship with Orlando Bloom's son Flynn

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Michelle Obama pays glowing tribute to Beyoncé

The sweet family photo follows shortly after Michelle invited Barack onto her new podcast, The Michelle Obama Podcast, as her very first guest.

In July, listeners were given a rare opportunity to listen to the couple discuss everything from their upbringings to leadership, as well as the legacy they're hoping to lead behind for their daughters.

Michelle Obama shared a rare family photo with her daughters to mark Barack Obama's birthday

Discussing the relationship they had with their dad, Michelle said: "When it comes to fathers raising their girls, I do think that the average father today does believe that their girl can be anything she wants to be and they are delivering those messages around the dinner table.

"There is a different way of parenting. But what we didn't do... We delivered those messages at the dinner table but we didn't take them to the board room. We didn’t change our workplaces; we didn't change things outside the home..."

READ: Nicole Kidman's husband Keith Urban shares glimpse inside their home in Australia

The popular couple recently opened up about their family life on Michelle's podcast

"We didn't institutionalize," added Obama, to which, his wife said: "We didn't institutionalize the values that we'd been teaching this generation of kids. So now, they are growing up. They are leaving the dinner table and they are going out into the world and going, 'The world doesn't look like what I was taught back home.' You know, this isn't right."

During the candid chat, they expressed their hopes that their daughters live "in a country that respects everybody and looks after everybody. Celebrates and sees everybody". "They'll be fine. Right," responded Obama, with Michelle saying: "Yeah. That's absolutely right."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.