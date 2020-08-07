Jennifer Lopez shares never-before-seen picture of twins Emme and Max The actress and singer shares her children with ex-husband Marc Anthony

Jennifer Lopez couldn’t resist taking a stroll down memory lane when she posted an adorable throwback photo of her twins Emme and Max.

The mum-of-two gave fans a sneak peek of a never-before-seen picture she’d taken of her son and daughter, who are now twelve.

"Everything," she simply captioned the sweet snap of Emme and Max snuggled up on the sofa from a few years ago.

While she didn’t clarify when the photo was taken, the twins only look about four or five-years-old.

Jennifer shared the snuggly snap of her twins

Jennifer, 51 - who is engaged to pro baller Alex Rodriguez, 45 - has been making the most of the family time she’s been able to have since lockdown.

The couple, along with her children and Alex’s two daughters, Natasha, 15, and Ella, twelve, have spent it at their Hamptons mansion.

They’ve enjoyed family days at the beach, taken bike rides, and even documented the dance parties they’ve had in their basement.

Emme and Max are now 12 years old

Jennifer feels fortunate that her children and Alex’s bonded right away and she told People magazine: "Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends. I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. [It was] 'I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it’s nice.'"

Jennifer is also still close with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, and Alex to his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, and regularly get together for family celebrations.

Alex is due to officially become Emme and Max’s stepdad when he marries their mum, but they had to postpone their nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although Jennifer was "heartbroken" to press pause on her big day, she’s looking on the bight side and says it "could be better" when it finally comes.

"God has a bigger plan,” she told The Today Show in May. "So we just have to wait and see."

