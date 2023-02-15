Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reveal surprising tattoo transformation – and it's seriously sweet! The couple wed in 2022

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been on cloud nine since exchanging vows in 2022 – and on Tuesday, the smitten couple took their relationship to the next level.

Taking to Instagram on Valentine's Day, the Maid in Manhattan actress, 53, revealed how she and Ben opted to get seriously romantic tattoos to signify their love and commitment to one another.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Love Story

Loading the player...

Among the snapshots, Jennifer shared a photo of her fresh infinity sign inking tattooed on her ribcage. Elsewhere, the star posted a picture of her husband's complementary tattoo which featured the couple's initials nestled among two arrows.

"Commitment [infinity sign] Happy Valentine’s Day my love [heart emoji] (Look for more deets on VDay coming #OnTheJLo soon…)," Jennifer penned in her caption.

Jennifer showed off her new tattoo

Fans and friends raced to share their thoughts, with one writing: "@jlo AND BEN ARE A REAL LOVE STORY," whilst a second remarked: "Awwwwww I love this."

POPULAR: Jennifer Lopez steals the show in revealing gown for Grammys debut with Ben Affleck

RELATED: Ben Affleck becomes a meme for 'bored' expression at Grammy's

"Happy Valentine's Day to my fav couple in the world," gushed a third, and a fourth added: "Omggggg loveee," followed by a string of red heart emojis.

The lovebirds' tattoo transformation comes after Jennifer and Ben sparked an online sensation with their viral 'spat' at the Grammys. Much to the surprise of fans, the newlyweds were caught on camera allegedly bickering with one another.

The duo looked ultra-glam at the Grammy's

However, soon after the clip went viral, J-Lo reassured fans on social media that all was well, sharing a behind-the-scenes video from the night, alongside a gushing message to her husband.

"Always the best time with my love, my husband," she wrote alongside the footage. Jennifer and Ben not only rekindled their romance, but formed a happy, blended family.

Jennifer and Ben rekindled their romance

The couple have five children between them. Ben is father to Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, ten, who she shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

J-Lo, meanwhile, shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, who recently tied the knot to Nadia Ferreira.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.